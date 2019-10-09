On Wednesday, Turkey launched a major cross-border assault on Kurdish-led militia in northeastern Syria. This offensive comes days after President Trump announced U.S. troops would leave the area. Kurdish forces have been a key ally to the U.S. in the war against ISIS, prompting Democrats and Republicans in Congress to condemn both the president's decision and Turkey's military operation. We'll get the latest on the conflict.
Turkey Launches Military Offensive in Northern Syria
at 10:00 AM
Turkish soldiers prepare armored vehicles before crossing the border into Syria on October 09, 2019 in Akcakale, Turkey. The military action is part of a campaign to extend Turkish control of more of northern Syria, a large swath of which is currently held by Syrian Kurds, whom Turkey regards as a threat. (Burak Kara/Getty Images)
Guests:
Carlotta Gall, Istanbul bureau chief, The New York Times; author, "The Wrong Enemy: America in Afghanistan, 2001-2014"
