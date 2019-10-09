PG&E Shut-Offs Cause Traffic, School Closures

The second phase of PG&E power shut-offs are expected Wednesday evening, affecting around 240,000 PG&E customers in 10 California counties. This follows the approximately 500,000 customers whose power was shut off Wednesday morning. PG&E expects to begin restoring power Thursday, though it says the process could take days. The shut-offs have caused school closures, traffic backups and depleted supplies at grocery and hardware stores. We'll get the latest news on the shut-offs, and we want to hear how your life has been affected.