The new term of the Supreme Court opened on Monday. The Court's slate of cases touch on some of the country's most divisive issues -- including immigration, abortion, religion, guns and rights for gay and transgender people. On Tuesday, the Court will hear arguments on whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which makes workplace discrimination on the basis of sex illegal, extends to gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender employees. This is the first full term with Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the bench, and the five-member conservative bloc on the court could block or roll back existing laws. We will preview the cases, and we want to hear from you.
Supreme Court Takes on LGBTQ Rights and Abortion in New Term
at 9:00 AM
Hundreds of people wait in line for the chance to attend arguments outside the U.S. Supreme Court building at the start of the court's new term October 07, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Guests:
David Levine, professor, UC Hastings College of the Law
Jessica Levinson, professor of law, Loyola Law School
