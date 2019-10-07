Supreme Court Takes on LGBTQ Rights and Abortion in New Term

The new term of the Supreme Court opened on Monday. The Court's slate of cases touch on some of the country's most divisive issues -- including immigration, abortion, religion, guns and rights for gay and transgender people. On Tuesday, the Court will hear arguments on whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which makes workplace discrimination on the basis of sex illegal, extends to gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender employees. This is the first full term with Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the bench, and the five-member conservative bloc on the court could block or roll back existing laws. We will preview the cases, and we want to hear from you.