President Trump Pledges Withdrawal From Syria, As Republicans Revolt
Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
Syrian Kurds gather around a US armoured vehicle during a demonstration against Turkish threats next to a base for the US-led international coalition on the outskirts of Ras al-Ain town in Syria's Hasakeh province near the Turkish border on October 6, 2019.  (DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump announced on Sunday his plan to remove U.S. troops from Syria's shared border with Turkey, ahead of Turkey's planned invasion. Experts fear Turkey plans to clear the region of the Kurdish militia, a long-standing U.S. ally. Prominent Republican lawmakers -- including Senators Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham -- publicly condemned the decision Monday. We'll discuss the latest developments.

Guests:

Amanda Sloat, Robert Bosch Senior Fellow, Center on the United States and Europe, Brookings Institution

