Last week, President Trump’s former envoy to Ukraine revealed texts from top diplomats expressing their concern about the president’s political dealings with Ukraine. Forum reviews the latest developments on the impeachment inquiry and President Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine.
Impeachment Inquiry Latest
at 9:00 AM
A day after admitting to press on the South Lawn of the White House that he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden on a call with Ukraine's president, U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attend a meeting on religious freedom at United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2019 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Sponsored