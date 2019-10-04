Texts Indicate Trump Officials Pressured Ukraine To Investigate Biden
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Texts Indicate Trump Officials Pressured Ukraine To Investigate Biden

10 min
Mina Kim
at 10:50 AM
Committe Chairman Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, listens to testimony from Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire at the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on September 26, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Forum gets an update on the latest developments in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Guests:

Anthony Zurcher, senior North America reporter, BBC

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.