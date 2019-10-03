Helping Parents and Teens Talk Sex, Consent and Healthy Relationships

California is one of only eight states currently requiring the topic of consent to be included in sex education curriculum. For San Francisco health educator Shafia Zaloom, an education in consent is essential to protecting kids and fostering healthy interactions. In her new book "Sex, Teens, & Everything in Between," Zaloom shares stories and advice to help parents and teens navigate relationships, sex, and personal safety. We'll hear tips from Zaloom based on her more than two decades of experience and we want to hear from you: how have you talked with your teen about sex?