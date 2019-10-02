Scientists have said eating less red meat is healthier for the body, but a new, controversial study is challenging that widely held recommendation. According to research published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine, any health benefits from reducing the consumption of beef and pork are small and don't warrant a shift in eating habits. In this hour, we'll learn more about the study, what it means for nutritional guidelines and why some researchers are questioning the results.
New Red Meat Study Confuses Consumers, Exposes Flaws in Nutrition Research
at 9:00 AM
(iStock)
Guests:
John Ioannidis, professor of medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine; co-director, Meta-Research Innovation Center at Stanford
Christopher Gardner, nutrition scientist and professor of medicine, Stanford Prevention Research Center
Nisha Parikh, cardiologist and associate professor of cardiology, UCSF
