Boulder Controversy Highlights San Francisco's Homelessness Crisis

In early September, neighbors on Clinton Park alley in San Francisco's Mission Dolores neighborhood sparked controversy by placing boulders on the sidewalk to obstruct drug dealing and homeless camping. For residents and activists, the boulders quickly became a symbol of the city's inability to adequately address its ongoing homelessness crisis. While the boulders were removed on Monday, San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru said he'd support resident wishes for some sort of barrier on the sidewalk in the future. We'll discuss the dispute over the boulders and where the city stands with solutions to the homelessness crisis.