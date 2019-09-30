New California Law Allows College Athletes to Make Money From Endorsements

Christopher Brown Jr. #34 of the California Golden Bears scores on a one yard touchdown run against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter of an NCAA football game at California Memorial Stadium on September 27, 2019 in Berkeley, California.

Christopher Brown Jr. #34 of the California Golden Bears scores on a one yard touchdown run against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter of an NCAA football game at California Memorial Stadium on September 27, 2019 in Berkeley, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that will allow college athletes in California to hire agents and profit from use of their name, image or likeness. The Fair Pay to Play Act, which will go into effect in 2023, strikes at the heart of NCAA rules requiring student-athletes to maintain amateur status. We'll talk about what the law could mean for the state's college athletes and how the NCAA is responding.

Guests:

Ellen Staurowsky , professor in Sport Management, Drexel University; author, "College Athletes for Hire: The Evolution and Legacy of the NCAA Amateur Myth"

Solomon Hughes , research fellow; former lecturer and higher education administrator, Stanford University; former Division I athlete, UC Berkeley