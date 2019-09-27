As part of the House's impeachment inquiry, three committee chairmen subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Friday for documents relating to President Trump's phone call with Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky. We'll discuss the latest developments.
Impeachment Inquiry Gains Momentum as House Panels Subpoena Pompeo
at 9:00 AM
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers opening remarks at an event hosted by the Department of States Energy Resources Governance Initiative, at the Palace Hotel, in New York City, on September 26, 2019. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Ron Elving, senior editor and correspondent on the Washington Desk, NPR
