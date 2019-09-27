Impeachment Inquiry Gains Momentum as House Panels Subpoena Pompeo
Impeachment Inquiry Gains Momentum as House Panels Subpoena Pompeo

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers opening remarks at an event hosted by the Department of States Energy Resources Governance Initiative, at the Palace Hotel, in New York City, on September 26, 2019. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images)

As part of the House's impeachment inquiry, three committee chairmen subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Friday for documents relating to President Trump's phone call with Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky. We'll discuss the latest developments.

Guests:

Ron Elving, senior editor and correspondent on the Washington Desk, NPR

