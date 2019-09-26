When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Tuesday, she reversed her previous resistance to impeachment proceedings. This stance had put her at odds with progressive House Democrats, several of whom have been calling for an impeachment inquiry for months. This hour we'll look at her political acumen, how she got to this moment, and why she’s resisted earlier calls for impeachment.
How Nancy Pelosi's Stance on Impeachment Changed
at 9:00 AM
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on September 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's "Political Breakdown" podcast
Marc Sandalow, associate academic director, University of California's Washington Center; author, "Madame Speaker: Nancy Pelosi's Life, Times and Rise to Power"
Anna Eshoo, Democratic congresswoman, California's 18th Congressional District
