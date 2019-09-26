Acting Director of National Intelligence Testifies Before Congress on Whistleblower Complaint

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire concluded his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday, answering questions from lawmakers about his handling of a bombshell complaint by a whistleblower. The complaint, which was made public Thursday, alleges that President Trump illegally solicited interference from a foreign country in the 2020 election during a July 25 phone call in which he pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son. The complaint further alleges that senior white house officials quote “intervened to ‘lock down’ all records of the phone call.” We’ll discuss the impact of the complaint on the House’s impeachment inquiry.