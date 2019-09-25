Kimberly Teehee to Be First Ever Cherokee Nation Delegate to Congress

It is close to two hundred years since the Cherokee Nation signed a treaty with the U.S. that--in compensation for their forced move to Oklahoma--gave them authority to send a delegate to Congress. The seat had never been filled, though, until earlier this month when the Cherokee Nation nominated former Obama appointee, Kimberly Teehee. Teehee joins us to talk about what it means to become the first delegate representing a sovereign Native American government in Congress and how she plans to represent Native Americans in the nation's capitol.