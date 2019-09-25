The day after House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, the White House released a rough transcript of his phone conversation with Ukraine's president and the whistleblower complaint, which spawned the controversy, was delivered to Congress. This hour, we'll look at the examples of the only two presidents ever impeached -- Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton -- and assess the case against Trump in light of historical precedent.
The Impeachment Case Against Trump: What Would the Founders Do?
Jeffrey Engel, director, Center of Presidential History at Southern Methodist University; co-author, "Impeachment: An American History"
Timothy Naftali, clinical associate professor of public service and history, New York University; co-author, "Impeachment: An American History"
