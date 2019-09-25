Jacqueline Woodson has drawn wide acclaim for her young adult novels, and though her new novel is for adult readers, it centers on the experience of a black girl growing up in America. "Red at the Bone" paints a nuanced picture of two urban black families brought together by a teen pregnancy, and it explores the ways decisions made in youth keep a hold on our lives. Forum talks to Woodson about her new novel and about her role as National Ambassador for Young People's Literature.
Consequences of Decisions Made in Youth Fuel Jacqueline Woodson's Novel "Red at the Bone"
at 10:30 AM
Jacqueline Woodson is an award-winning author of children's and young adult books. Her newest book, the second written for adults, is "Red at the Bone." (Tiffany A. Bloomfield)
Guests:
Jacqueline Woodson, author, "Red at the Bone"
