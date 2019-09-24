After months of intraparty debate, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that the House is moving forward with a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. Pelosi said that Trump breached his constitutional duties in pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son. Trump called the announcement "presidential harassment" and said the unredacted transcript of his call with Ukraine's president will be released on Wednesday. We'll discuss the latest developments.
US House of Representatives to Launch Impeachment Inquiry
at 9:00 AM
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to the media at the Capitol Building September 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Guests:
,
Sponsored