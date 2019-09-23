New York Times Reporters Assess the Case Against Brett Kavanaugh

When New York Times reporters Kate Kelly and Robin Pogrebin began their 10-month investigation of the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh, they drew wisdom from an unlikely source: Justice Kavanaugh's mother. Martha Kavanaugh, a prosecutor, used to tell juries to use common sense to decide "what rings true." Their new book "The Education of Brett Kavanaugh" sifts through thousands of documents and hours of testimony to assess the case against the Justice--both "through the prism of reporting and the lens of common sense." Kelly and Pogrebin join Forum to share their conclusions about the accusers' accounts and the social norms and gender dynamics at play during the confirmation hearings.