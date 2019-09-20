Pamela Paul on Teaching Kids to Love Reading

"Never treat books like a chore." That's one of the key bits of advice New York Times Book Review Editor Pamela Paul has for parents who want their children to experience what she calls the "natural, timeless, time-stopping joys of reading." Paul's new book, co-written with her colleague Maria Russo, is "How to Raise a Reader." She joins Forum with tips — from creating read-aloud routines to championing genre fiction — to nurture a love of books in kids of all ages.