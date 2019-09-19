Malcolm Gladwell on Lies, Miscommunication, and 'Talking to Strangers'
Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
Malcolm Gladwell's new book, "Talking to Strangers," was released by Little, Brown and Company on Sept. 10.  (Celeste Sloman)

It’s been nearly 20 years since Malcolm Gladwell’s book "The Tipping Point" made him famous. His new book "Talking to Strangers" examines the theory called “default to truth” and how communication and misunderstanding between people is often influenced by how well they know each other. He joins us in the studio to talk about the book, which weaves together stories ranging from Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff to Adolf Hitler to the wrongfully convicted Amanda Knox.

Guests:

Malcolm Gladwell, staff writer, The New Yorker; author, "Talking to Strangers," "The Tipping Point," "Blink"

