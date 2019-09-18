Trump Blasts California for Homeless Crisis, Rejects Request for Housing Vouchers

While visiting California this week, President Trump decried the homelessness crisis, saying it’s destroying the state’s cities. As yet, the President has offered few solutions, suggesting that deregulation would increase housing supply. On Wednesday, the Trump administration declined the state's request for 500,000 more federal housing vouchers. We'll talk with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, the head of Governor Newsom's new Commission on Homelessness & Supportive Housing about the role of federal, state and local governments in addressing the crisis.