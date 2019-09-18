With over ninety percent of votes counted, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared headed for defeat Wednesday evening. Rival Benny Gantz's Blue and White party was projected to win 33 parliamentary seats, edging Netanyahu's Likud party, which was projected to win 32. As lawmakers begin negotiations to form a governing coalition, we'll talk about the election's implications for Middle East peace and security.
Netanyahu Era Poised to End as Israel Election Results Almost Final
at 10:00 AM
(Alex Wong/Getty Images)
