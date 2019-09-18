Netanyahu Era Poised to End as Israel Election Results Almost Final
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Netanyahu Era Poised to End as Israel Election Results Almost Final

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
 (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

With over ninety percent of votes counted, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared headed for defeat Wednesday evening. Rival Benny Gantz's Blue and White party was projected to win 33 parliamentary seats, edging Netanyahu's Likud party, which was projected to win 32. As lawmakers begin negotiations to form a governing coalition, we'll talk about the election's implications for Middle East peace and security.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.