California's role as an environmental leader in improving air quality, which includes a plan to put more than a million zero-emission and plug-in hybrid vehicles on the roads by 2025, is about to be upended by the Environmental Protection Agency. The Trump administration is expected to announce Wednesday that it will revoke the state's right to set stricter air pollution standards for cars and light trucks. We'll discuss the move and how California will respond.
EPA Expected to Revoke California Emissions Waiver
at 9:00 AM
Traffic moves along northbound U.S. 101 on September 17, 2019 in Mill Valley, California. The Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to revoke California's authority to set its own vehicle emission standards. The state of California regulators recently negotiated a voluntary standard with Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Kevin Stark, reporter, KQED Science
Dan Kammen, professor of energy and director of the Renewable and Appropriate Energy Laboratory, UC Berkeley
