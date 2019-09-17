EPA Expected to Revoke California Emissions Waiver
Search
X
Donate
Forum

EPA Expected to Revoke California Emissions Waiver

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Traffic moves along northbound U.S. 101 on September 17, 2019 in Mill Valley, California. The Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to revoke California's authority to set its own vehicle emission standards. The state of California regulators recently negotiated a voluntary standard with Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California's role as an environmental leader in improving air quality, which includes a plan to put more than a million zero-emission and plug-in hybrid vehicles on the roads by 2025, is about to be upended by the Environmental Protection Agency. The Trump administration is expected to announce Wednesday that it will revoke the state's right to set stricter air pollution standards for cars and light trucks. We'll discuss the move and how California will respond.

Guests:

Kevin Stark, reporter, KQED Science

Dan Kammen, professor of energy and director of the Renewable and Appropriate Energy Laboratory, UC Berkeley

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.