Former UN Ambassador Samantha Power and 'The Education of an Idealist'

"The road to hell is paved with good intentions, to be sure," writes former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power in her new memoir, "The Education of an Idealist." "But turning a blind eye to the toughest problems in the world is a guaranteed shortcut to the same destination." Power first rose to prominence with her 2003 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide." She pushed for a human rights-driven foreign policy in the Obama administration, and she joins Forum to discuss the effects of these policies as well as her own journey in politics.