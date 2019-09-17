Organizer Isha Tobis Clarke on Friday's Youth Climate Strike

On Friday, youth in the Bay Area and around the world are planning to leave school and strike to demand more action on climate change. One of the local leaders of the strike is Isha Tobis Clarke of the group Youth vs. Apocalypse. A senior at Oakland's MetWest High School, Clarke was part of a group of young people who made news last spring when they confronted Senator Dianne Feinstein and attempted to convince her to endorse the Green New Deal resolution. She joins us in studio to talk about her climate activism and Friday’s action.