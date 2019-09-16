The Biggest Bills Awaiting Gov. Newsom's Signature
The Biggest Bills Awaiting Gov. Newsom's Signature

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A view of the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The state legislature wrapped up its session on Friday, sending Governor Gavin Newsom a big stack of bills on issues ranging from affordable housing to wildfires to police use of force. KQED's Katie Orr joins us to talk about some of the most significant legislation that passed this year, and which ones the governor is likely to sign or veto.

Guests:

Katie Orr, politics and government reporter, KQED

