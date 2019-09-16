The state legislature wrapped up its session on Friday, sending Governor Gavin Newsom a big stack of bills on issues ranging from affordable housing to wildfires to police use of force. KQED's Katie Orr joins us to talk about some of the most significant legislation that passed this year, and which ones the governor is likely to sign or veto.
The Biggest Bills Awaiting Gov. Newsom's Signature
A view of the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Katie Orr, politics and government reporter, KQED
