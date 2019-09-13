Report: San Francisco's Facilities for Mentally Ill Regularly Operate Under Capacity

Beds for those struggling with mental illness and addiction are going empty at a number of treatment facilities across the city, according to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle. One such case the Chronicle reported found that in July of this year, the Adult Residential Facility on SF General Hospital's campus only had 32 people occupying beds in the 55-bed mental health treatment center. Department of Public Health officials say staff negligence and concerns over patient safety prompted their decision last year to stop admitting patients. We discuss this gap in services at a time when the city's mentally ill and homeless populations are growing.