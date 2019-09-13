Report: San Francisco's Facilities for Mentally Ill Regularly Operate Under Capacity
Search
X
Donate
Forum

Report: San Francisco's Facilities for Mentally Ill Regularly Operate Under Capacity

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A photo of the San Francisco Department of Public Health building. (Kathryn Hunts/KQED)

Beds for those struggling with mental illness and addiction are going empty at a number of treatment facilities across the city, according to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle. One such case the Chronicle reported found that in July of this year, the Adult Residential Facility on SF General Hospital's campus only had 32 people occupying beds in the 55-bed mental health treatment center. Department of Public Health officials say staff negligence and concerns over patient safety prompted their decision last year to stop admitting patients. We discuss this gap in services at a time when the city's mentally ill and homeless populations are growing.

Guests:

Trisha Thadani, City Hall reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

Paul Linde, author, "Danger to Self: On the Front Line with an ER Psychiatrist"; former emergency psychiatrist, San Francisco General Hospital

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.