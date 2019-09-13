Ken Burns Explores Country Music's Roots, Evolution and Universal Appeal

From Johnny Cash's performance at San Quentin in front of a young Merle Haggard, to the heartbreak behind Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You," Ken Burns' latest documentary "Country Music" explores the stories big and small that compose the titular genre. The series features interviews, archival video, and hundreds of music cues, which include the work of Jimmie Rodgers, Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn and more. "Country Music" premieres Sunday on PBS and will air over eight nights. Burns joins Forum to talk about his work.