In a major development in the utility's efforts to exit bankruptcy, PG&E and a group of insurance companies announced Friday that they have settled claims for $11 billion arising from the 2017 and 2018 California wildfires. The settlement is subject to approval by the federal bankruptcy court overseeing the utility’s reorganization.
PG&E Agrees to $11 Billion Wildfire Insurance Settlement
at 9:00 AM
A Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) truck sits parked on a street on June 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED; co-host, KQED's "Political Breakdown" podcast
Michael Wara, director, Climate and Energy Policy Program at Stanford University’s Woods Institute for the Environment
