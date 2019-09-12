Lawmakers Move to Protect Renters, Pass Limits on Rent Increases and Evictions
Lawmakers Move to Protect Renters, Pass Limits on Rent Increases and Evictions

Mina Kim
at 9:30 AM
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Assembly Bill 1482, a measure to cap most annual rent increases at 5% plus inflation, passed the state legislature this week and will take effect Jan. 1. The bill also provides further protections against eviction without cause. Governor Newsom has pledged to sign AB 1482, calling its renter protections "the strongest package in America." We'll take your questions about the bill.

Guests:

Matt Levin, data and housing reporter, CALmatters

David Garcia, policy director, Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley

