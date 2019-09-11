On Wednesday, lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 5, which would extend benefits and labor protections to workers in California’s “gig economy.” The bill now awaits Governor Newsom, who endorsed it earlier this month and is expected to sign it. We'll unpack the details of the bill, who stands to be affected by its requirements and what it means for workers. And we want to hear from you: Will this bill impact you and your work? Share your experience with us.
California Legislature Passes AB 5, What It Means for You
at 9:00 AM
Uber and Lyft drivers rally outside Uber headquarters in San Francisco on August 27, 2019 in support of Assembly Bill 5 to become classified employees and receive basic worker's protections. (Sruti Mamidanna/KQED)
Guests:
Katie Orr, politics and government reporter, KQED
Veena Dubal, associate professor, UC Hastings College of the Law
