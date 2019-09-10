Indian Playwright and Engineer Writes and Directs New Gandhi Musical

Playwright, novelist and software engineer Sujit Saraf has been writing and directing plays since co-founding the community theater company Naatak as a UC Berkeley student in 1995. Based in the South Bay, Naatak's plays are put on primarily by Indian immigrants working in Silicon Valley's tech industry. Saraf's newest play, a musical exploring the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, opens Sept. 14. Saraf joins Forum to preview the musical and discuss his approach to presenting Gandhi's life story on stage.