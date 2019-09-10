Playwright, novelist and software engineer Sujit Saraf has been writing and directing plays since co-founding the community theater company Naatak as a UC Berkeley student in 1995. Based in the South Bay, Naatak's plays are put on primarily by Indian immigrants working in Silicon Valley's tech industry. Saraf's newest play, a musical exploring the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, opens Sept. 14. Saraf joins Forum to preview the musical and discuss his approach to presenting Gandhi's life story on stage.
Indian Playwright and Engineer Writes and Directs New Gandhi Musical
at 10:30 AM
Natraj Kumar as the title character in Naatak's musical "Gandhi." (Sharma Podila)
Guests:
Sujit Saraf, writer and director, "Gandhi" musical; artistic director, Naatak theater and film
company in Santa Clara
