John Bolton stepped down from his role as national security adviser on Tuesday. The former security adviser and the president clashed over foreign policy throughout Bolton's term, and the two tweeted contradictory accounts of Bolton's resignation on Tuesday. President Trump announced via Twitter that he will appoint a new national security adviser next week. We'll talk about what the ousting of the Trump Administration's third national security adviser means for the White House and the nation.
John Bolton Departs From Role as National Security Adviser
at 9:00 AM
Then White House National Security Advisor John Bolton (R) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump as he and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte talk to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House July 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. Bolton was fired by President Trump on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Guests:
Graeme Wood, staff writer, The Atlantic; lecturer in political science, Yale University
