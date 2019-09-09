Attorneys general for 50 U.S. states and territories announced Monday that they are launching an antitrust investigation of tech giant Google. The probe will initially focus on Google’s advertising business. It comes amid increasing scrutiny and criticism of large technology firms. California, where Google is based, is not part of the investigation. We’ll get the latest developments.
48 States Announce Google Antitrust Investigation, California Not Among Them
at 9:00 AM
The then new Google logo is displayed at the Google headquarters on September 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Aarti Shahani, correspondent, NPR's Business Desk
Sponsored