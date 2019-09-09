President Trump says he has called off secret Camp David talks with the Taliban and the president of Afghanistan. Tweeting on Saturday, Trump cited last week’s attack in Kabul, which the Taliban claimed responsibility for. In addition to the Camp David meeting, the president said he was canceling ongoing U.S. peace talks with the Afghan Taliban. We’re going to find out what this all means for Afghanistan and the U.S. role there.
President Trump Cancels Peace Talks With Afghan President, Taliban
at 9:30 AM
US President Donald Trump waits for a meeting with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani at the Palace Hotel during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly on September 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Nahid Fattahi, human rights activist; adjunct faculty member, Pacific Oaks College in San Jose
Dawood Azami, multimedia editor, BBC World Service
