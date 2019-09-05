Listening to 'America's Lost Street Kids'

The 2015 double-murder of Audrey Carey and Steve Carter by three transient youth rocked the Bay Area and brought the issue of the region's long-standing street kids population to the forefront. Vivian Ho, then a criminal justice reporter at the San Francisco Chronicle, covered the Haze Lampley, Lila Alligood and Sean Angold murder trail. The three drifters were eventually all convicted for these senseless murders, but Ho knew that a big part of the story was still left unanswered - how did young people get to this point and how could we begin to address the lack of support networks for millions of hurt street kids.Forum talks with Ho about her new book, "Those Who Wander: America's Lost Street Kids" and what we can learn from listening to America's young drifters.