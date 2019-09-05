Just How Unfashionable Is the Bay Area?

Given the North Face fleeces that populate BART, and San Francisco's identity as the birthplace of Levi's jeans, some might consider the Bay Area to be the casual capital of the world. That's the topic of KQED's latest Bay Curious episode, which argues that California's history has influenced the styles you'll see around the Bay today -- from the Gold Rush to the Silicon Valley tech boom. We'll discuss whether the Bay Area dresses down more than other places, as well as what qualities define Bay Area style. And we want to hear from you, what is your go-to, uniquely Bay Area outfit? How would you describe the fashion of the Bay?

Listen to the Bay Curious "How the Bay Area Came to be a Hub for Casual Style" episode here.