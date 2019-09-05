Ten Democratic presidential candidates take the stage Wednesday evening to present their climate platforms during a seven-hour CNN town hall. Most of the candidates are calling for trillions of dollars in transportation and infrastructure investment and a carbon-neutral or carbon-free economy within 20 to 30 years. We'll compare the candidates' proposals and discuss whether the issue of climate change is likely to play a major role in the presidential race.
Democratic Hopefuls Release Sweeping Climate Plans
at 9:30 AM
A sign at a rally to call for a presidential campaign climate debate in front of the Democratic National Committee headquarters, on June 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
Guests:
Lisa Friedman, climate desk reporter, New York Times
Emily Holden, environment reporter, The Guardian US
