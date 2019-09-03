Rescue crews located the bodies of 25 people who died when a fire erupted on the diving boat Conception early Monday morning. At least nine people are still missing of the 39 people who were aboard the 75-foot boat, operated by Santa Barbara-based company Truth Aquatics. Forum gets the latest updates about the search and recovery efforts.
Remains of 25 People Found After Conception Boat Fire
at 10:50 AM
A pair of diving fins and flowers at a memorial wall near the Truth Aquatics moorings where the boat that burned and sank off the Santa Cruz islands early in the morning, was based in Santa Barbara, California on September 2, 2019. - Eight people were dead and more than two dozen missing and feared deceased Monday after a scuba diving boat caught fire and sank off the California coast, with passengers trapped below deck by the roaring blaze. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Saul Gonzalez, co-host, KQED's The California Report
