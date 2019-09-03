Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new deal on Friday that seeks to protect millions of California renters against rent-gouging and evictions. If approved by the state Legislature, the agreement would limit rent increases to 5 percent plus inflation, with a 10 percent maximum increase. Forum discusses what this rent cap might mean for California.
Amidst Housing Crisis, California Reaches Rent Cap Agreement
at 9:40 AM
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Saul Gonzalez, co-host, KQED's The California Report
Guy Marzorati, reporter, KQED's California politics and government desk
