Amidst Housing Crisis, California Reaches Rent Cap Agreement
Michael Krasny
at 9:40 AM
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new deal on Friday that seeks to protect millions of California renters against rent-gouging and evictions. If approved by the state Legislature, the agreement would limit rent increases to 5 percent plus inflation, with a 10 percent maximum increase. Forum discusses what this rent cap might mean for California.

Guests:

Saul Gonzalez, co-host, KQED's The California Report

Guy Marzorati, reporter, KQED's California politics and government desk

