The Legal Fight for Accountability in the Opioid Crisis

On Monday, a judge in Oklahoma handed down a ruling that Johnson & Johnson must pay $572 million to the state for the company's role in the opioid epidemic. It's the first ruling of its kind to hold a pharmaceutical company accountable for the opioid crisis. Meanwhile,Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, is offering to settle over 2,000 lawsuits from states, cities and counties for $10 billion to $12 billion dollars. We'll discuss what these developments could mean for other health care and drug companies, the public interest and the fight to end the opioid epidemic.