House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Talks Election Security, Domestic Terrorism Bill
Search
X
Donate
Forum

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Talks Election Security, Domestic Terrorism Bill

Michael Krasny
at 10:30 AM
Committee Chairman of U.S. House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images))

House Intelligence Committee Chairman and California Congressman Adam Schiff has been at the center of the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. With the 2020 presidential race approaching, Rep. Schiff is looking into what the United States can do to shore up our election security and the rising threat of deepfake videos. He joins Forum to discuss the latest in the ongoing investigation into foreign intervention in our election and his legislative response to gun violence and domestic terrorism.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.