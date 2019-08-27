PG&E Asks CA Legislature for $20 Billion Tax-Exempt Bonds Amidst Rate Increases
Search
X
Donate
Forum

PG&E Asks CA Legislature for $20 Billion Tax-Exempt Bonds Amidst Rate Increases

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
The Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) logo is displayed on a PG&E truck on January 17, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson requested California lawmakers to approve a $20 billion bond plan to address wildfire cases and its bankruptcy case, last week. Although critics are calling this plan a bailout, PG&E claims this will help wildfire victims and will be paid off by shareholders instead of ratepayers. Residential rates, however, are still likely to go up as much as $30 a month. PG&E is asking regulators to consider a variety of rate-related proposals to pay for wildfire prevention and its electric transmission system, among other areas. Forum takes a closer look at the state of PG&E's proposed plans and the ongoing battle of who will own the beleaguered utilities company.

Guests:

Mark Chediak, energy reporter, Bloomberg News

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.