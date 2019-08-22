Road Trip: Discovering California
Mina Kim
at 10:30 AM
 (iStock)

Nothing captures a sense of summer's freedom like a good road trip. As the end of summer looms and a long Labor Day weekend approaches, we'll help you savor the last days of summer with tips for great California road trips. The San Francisco Chronicle has mapped out six itineraries to off-the-beaten-path California spots that go beyond Highway 1. We'll talk with one of the Chronicle's editors and take your suggestions for getting on the road, and off the familiar routes.

Guests:

Sarah Feldberg, assistant features editor, San Francisco Chronicle; co-editor and co-writer, "Six Road Trips to Discover California"

