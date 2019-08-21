Suburban Communities Are Blocking Apartment Construction, Report Finds
Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
A multifamily residential building in Menlo Park, CA. (iStock)

Earlier this month, the state threatened the city of Cupertino with a lawsuit for not meeting its mandated housing goals. Cupertino responded assuring all is on track, however a number of other small California cities in metropolitan areas are successfully blocking the production of new multifamily dwellings. According to a recent report, Bay Area towns like Los Altos Hills and Atherton didn't build a single multifamily unit in the four years from 2013-2017. We'll talk about the report and how the state’s most affluent cities are thwarting the production of state-mandated housing.

Guests:

Jenny Schuetz, fellow with the Metropolitan Policy Program, Brookings Institution

