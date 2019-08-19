The world's second-deadliest Ebola outbreak has claimed the lives of at least 1,900 people to date in war-torn Congo. Last month, the World Health Organization declared the nearly yearlong outbreak a "public health emergency of international concern." Dr. Paul Farmer, a co-founder of Partners in Health, joins us to talk about the Ebola crisis and his group's work providing free medical care in poor communities around the world.
Amidst Ebola Crisis, Dr. Paul Farmer Calls for "Care Along With Containment"
Dr. Paul Farmer (seated), Partners In Health co-founder and chief strategist, visits the pediatric ward at PIH-supported Hôpital Universitaire de Mirebalais, or University Hospital, in Mirebalais, Haiti, in December 2016. Farmer, Ophelia Dahl and others began PIH’s work in Haiti more than 30 years ago. (Katherine Kralievits / Partners In Health )
Guests:
Dr. Paul Farmer, physician; chief strategist and co-founder, Partners In Health
