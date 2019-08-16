'Bottle of Lies' Exposes Hazards of Generic Drugs

Generic drug companies in India and China have been cutting corners in their manufacturing and sending faulty drugs into the marketplace for years. That's according to investigative journalist Katherine Eban in her new book "Bottle of Lies: The Inside Story of the Generic Drug Boom." In it, Eban details the rise of generic drugs as an affordable alternative to the expensive pharmaceutical industry, and some generic manufacturers' deliberate deception of the industry's quality oversight. Eban joins Forum to discuss her book and the safety concerns for consumers around the globe.