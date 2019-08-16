Workplace Advice For Women of Color Beyond 'Lean In'

Women of color experience higher gender pay gaps than white women, according to the Institute for Women's Policy Research. Minda Harts, founder of the career education site The Memo, says advice books aimed at working women, such as Sheryl Sandberg’s "Lean In," fail to recognize the unique obstacles facing women of color. Tired of not seeing her experience reflected, she decided to write her own advice book, "The Memo: What Women of Color Need To Know to Secure a Seat at the Table." Hart joins Forum to share what she's learned about how women of color can survive and thrive in the workplace.