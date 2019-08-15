Waking Up Before 5:30 A.M. May Be More Common Than You Think
Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A new study in the journal "Sleep" finds one in every 300 people are "extreme morning larks" who wake before 5:30 a.m. (Photo: Getty Images)

Extreme early risers — people who naturally and willingly wake up before 5:30 a.m. — may be more common than popularly imagined. That's according to a new study in the journal "Sleep," which found one in every 300 people surveyed were "extreme morning larks" and that the behavior is likely hereditary. Extreme early risers tend to go to sleep by 8:30 at night and many fill their early morning hours with exercise, work or bird watching. Forum talks with Dr. Louis J. Ptáček, co-author of the study and UCSF professor, about what early risers can teach us about how our genetics inform our sleep habits.

Guests:

Louis Ptáček, professor of neurology, University of California, San Francisco; co-author of study, "Extreme morning chronotypes are often familial and not exceedingly rare"

