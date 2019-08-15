Waking Up Before 5:30 A.M. May Be More Common Than You Think

Extreme early risers — people who naturally and willingly wake up before 5:30 a.m. — may be more common than popularly imagined. That's according to a new study in the journal "Sleep," which found one in every 300 people surveyed were "extreme morning larks" and that the behavior is likely hereditary. Extreme early risers tend to go to sleep by 8:30 at night and many fill their early morning hours with exercise, work or bird watching. Forum talks with Dr. Louis J. Ptáček, co-author of the study and UCSF professor, about what early risers can teach us about how our genetics inform our sleep habits.