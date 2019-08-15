Tensions Between Google Management and Employees Exposed

There has been a rising distrust between Google management and employees in the aftermath of the 2016 election according to Wired Magazine's cover story, “Three Years of Misery Inside Google, the Happiest Company in Tech.” Reporter Nitasha Tiku interviewed 47 current and former Google employees, and describes a changing culture within Google, wherein employees on both sides of the political spectrum feel disrespected by upper management's reactions to controversial posts in internal online forums. We'll talk with Tiku about Google's shift from a positive public perception, to increasing internal and external scrutiny.